Kaiji Fu

Kaiji Fu

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

The University of Texas recently released a study that found that about 12% of loans given out under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) showed signs of fraud. This amounts to around $68 billion (with a b) worth of suspicious loans, the vast majority of which have been forgiven.

At first blush, this seems like a major travesty. The Paycheck Protection Program, true to its name, was created to protect the paychecks of Americans who otherwise would have been laid off in the wake of the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

