The University of Texas recently released a study that found that about 12% of loans given out under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) showed signs of fraud. This amounts to around $68 billion (with a b) worth of suspicious loans, the vast majority of which have been forgiven.
At first blush, this seems like a major travesty. The Paycheck Protection Program, true to its name, was created to protect the paychecks of Americans who otherwise would have been laid off in the wake of the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Its goal was decidedly not, though, to line the pockets of the morally unscrupulous. But it seems that it happened anyway. The UT researchers found a concerning abundance of money being given to non-registered businesses, multiple loans being extended to entities apparently residing at the same address, “abnormally high” reported payrolls, and disparities between the payroll data reported to the Small Business Administration — which ran the PPP — and the data reported to other government agencies with different incentive structures.
Part of that probably had to do with how it was designed. It worked by extending forgivable loans (read: giving away money) to struggling individuals and businesses in return for their “good faith” effort (read: pinkie promise) to use the money to keep workers on their payroll. The documentation required when applying for a loan was minimal and no individual loan worth less than $2 million was audited.
You might be thinking, then, that the Paycheck Protection Program was a complete waste of taxpayer money.
You’d be wrong.
The PPP was created, really, to do one thing and one thing only: get as much money as possible out of the government’s pocket and into the ailing economy quickly. Accountability was more of an afterthought, and for good reason. The rate of unemployment during the shutdowns was unprecedented in modern times.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in May 2021, 49.8 million workers (19% of the U.S. population) reported being unable to work because there simply wasn’t enough business to sustain their employment. For context, during the worst of the Great Recession, the unemployment rate was only about 10%; during the worst of the early 1980s, unemployment was at 10.8%.
Desperate times, as they say, call for desperate measures. And the desperate measures worked. According to research by the Office of Economic Policy, which is part of the United States Treasury, the PPP saved some 18.6 million jobs that otherwise would have been permanently lost.
But let’s not just get mired in the numbers. Statistics alone can’t express the impact that the Paycheck Protection Program has had on the economy and even our community. A quick search of data released by the Small Business Administration reveals that thousands of businesses in Pitt County received PPP aid. A Greenville architecture firm we talked to, for example, said that PPP money was “very helpful in getting over the (COVID-19) slowdown” and allowed them to “continue to invest” in the growth of their business.
We don’t condone the fraud. Far from it.
In a perfect world, the Paycheck Protection Program would have been perfectly targeted, only giving money to those who truly needed it. But we don’t live in a perfect world.