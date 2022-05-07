A recent report of the Association of American University Professors charges the state legislature with serious political interference that has planted the UNC system in the kind of trouble “that festers and spreads.” As the president of the ECU Chapter of the AAUP, I write to throw light on the report and its implications for ECU. In full disclosure: The committee interviewed me last fall, but I was not involved in the writing of the report or the conclusions therein. The professional sanctioning that may come from it will impart a nasty stain on our national reputation, but one we have a chance to reverse.
First, some clarification about the AAUP. This organization has some clout. Formed in 1915 as a nonprofit membership association of faculty and academic professionals, the AAUP establishes key values in higher education. Its mission is to advance academic freedom and shared governance, define professional values and standards and promote the economic security of those who teach and research in higher education, all in the interest of “ensuring higher education’s contribution to the common good.” Most college accrediting commissions, including the southern association that accredits ECU, adopt core values that are rooted in AAUP principles. Universities thus use AAUP as a resource for practical standards that meet many accreditors’ requirements.
It is unusual and significant that the AAUP singled out the UNC system for a special investigation. Following a series of controversies involving the UNC Board of Governors, the AAUP created a “Special Committee” to study a breach in shared governance and the possibility of institutional racism. It is no point of pride that our system warranted such attention, as AAUP rarely investigates a major university, let alone an entire state system. The AAUP tasks special committees with investigation in only two instances. The first occurs when the profession recognizes significant changes in academia that require new or revised standards, such as the impact of online education and copyright (1999, 2013). The second instance involves some catastrophe delivering unprecedented impact on higher education, including 9/11 (2003), Hurricane Katrina (2007) and COVID-19 (2021). It is in this latter category that the “catastrophe” of political interference and institutional racism at UNC should fall.
Last week the Special Committee released its report, “Governance, Academic Freedom, and Institutional Racism in the University of North Carolina System.” The report does not outright call for sanctioning. However, the oft-quoted opening line denouncing UNC’s bad trouble offers an implicit recommendation that voting members on the association’s council likely will not ignore. The committee found many serious departures from its principles. The board measured numerous controversies at UNC universities against its standards, including its “Statement on Government of Colleges and Universities,” a document that lays out generally accepted standards of college and university government. Many of these instances included racial overtones. The committee concluded that the UNC governing board (members appointed by the NC legislature) has reinforced not only institutional racism, but also structural racism and classism that has denied “valuable resources to its underserved, underprivileged and marginalized populations.”
Sadly, this damning language bespeaks the ignominy of sanction. People may say that AAUP is too critical; it overlooks successes in fundraising and enrollment. But quantity is not quality. Big numbers will not impress accreditors, granting agencies, and potential faculty recruits who may fear political interference in their research and teaching. For example, reviewers may passively disregard our ECU grant applications because our employer is a sanctioned institution. Let’s prove it to the world that we are worth the investment by fixing the problem at the top.
Karin L. Zipf is a professor of history at East Carolina University and president of the ECU Chapter of the AAUP.