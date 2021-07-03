As an obstetrician/gynecologist in Greenville, I have the honor and privilege of caring for the women throughout the course of their lives. I also have supportive, talented colleagues who are equally devoted to caring for women and have the pleasure of teaching compassionate, bright residents and medical students. This is the job I have wanted for as long as I can remember.
I consider myself extremely fortunate to be a part of many cases with the ideal outcome — the arrival of a new, healthy baby. But, the most important work my colleagues and I do occurs on the days when no one is smiling for the camera. The reality is that there are countless ways in which the arrival of a baby can, in an instant, change one of the most anticipated days in a patient’s life, into one of the most tragic.
The tragic cases are the ones that most often stay on the minds and in the hearts of health care professionals throughout our careers. I had one two years ago. Since then it has caused me a great deal of sadness and reflection. But it has also led me to recognize the urgency for a change in our laws to prevent it from, hopefully, ever happening again.
In 2019, I was called to care for a patient who arrived at my hospital’s emergency department in the custody of law enforcement. Because she was in custody, she was restrained with ankle and wrist cuffs — or shackles — throughout her labor and delivery. Sadly, she suffered the loss of her infant.
Seeing her ankles chained to the bed shook me to my core. Later, I helplessly watched as the grieving mother reached out in desperation to hold her deceased baby, only to have her wrist yanked back by the cuff restraining her to the bed.
My appeal for compassion and request to unshackle her were unsuccessful. I believe that the law enforcement officer knew the shackles were both harmful and unnecessary but didn’t have the authority to challenge protocol.
Only much later — after several phone calls to the proper authorities — a second officer arrived to guard the prisoner-now-patient and the shackles were removed.
In the days and months that followed, I grappled with my own grief about my patient’s loss, what she had experience and what our labor and delivery team and I had witnessed. I had failed to protect my patient and give her the dignity she and her baby deserved. Her heartbreaking loss, made even more traumatic due to the shackles constraining her movements, continued to occupy my thoughts.
Since then, I have learned that I am not alone in my concern for the care of incarcerated pregnant women in our state. The policies that guide the treatment of incarcerated pregnant individuals vary widely across North Carolina’s 100 counties and each of their jails and detention centers. It has become evident that a single standard for providing care to all incarcerated individuals who are pregnant is needed, whether they are in the custody of state or local law enforcement officials.
That’s the hard part of this story. But here is the good news. On April 20 House Bill 608 was introduced to create single standard for incarcerated women. The North Carolina Ob/Gyn Society — of which I am a member — is backing this bill. What’s more, Gov. Roy Cooper and our state prison system support it as well.
And, perhaps most importantly, the N.C. Sheriff’s Association has also thrown its considerable weight behind this necessary and compassionate legislation, which now has strong bipartisan support, with more than 80 House sponsors.
The bill, called “Dignity for Women Who Are Incarcerated,” also includes important provisions for nutritional requirements in pregnancy, access to menstrual products, facilitation of maternal infant bonding and limitations on invasive body cavity searches.
I will never forget the experience of caring for the young woman who arrived my hospital, shackled, more than two years ago. The thought of her loss and the way she experienced it continues to be a source of sadness and reflection for me.
I am hopeful that the General Assembly will act on this consensus legislation. I cannot replace what she lost but I can work to ensure that what happened to her never happens again.
Dr. Kerianne Crockett is an obstetrician/gynecologist in Greenville and a member of the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.