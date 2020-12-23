Why is it that too many of our elected leaders — most of whom are not public health experts — can’t bring themselves to heed advice from people who know what they are talking about? This tone deafness doesn’t differentiate on the prominence of power. It stretches from the White House in Washington to the town hall in Youngsville.
Earlier this month Franklin County’s Health Director urged Youngsville Mayor Fonzie Flowers to cancel the Dec. 5 Christmas Parade. Flowers responded defiantly: “If a Wal-Mart, a Target, a Lowe’s, a Home Depot — if they can have the number of people they have in their store in an enclosed environment, we can certainly have a couple hundred Youngsville residents along our parade route.”
Ignoring the executive orders of Gov. Roy Cooper and his own county health director, Flower’s Youngsville Christmas parade went on. Hundreds — most unmasked and not socially distant — lined the parade route. Children chased after candy tossed from floats featuring mostly unmasked participants.
Two days after the parade, Franklin County Health Director Scott LaVigne described the COVID-19 trend in the county as “awful” during a meeting of the county commission. The Franklin County 14-day COVID-19 percent positive rate increased to 9.2 percent from 7.1 percent on the day of the parade. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county went from 34 to 36.
Willing a spot on a Fox television talk-show doesn’t justify jeopardizing the health of hundreds of citizens you lead. Raising money for a charity, no matter how worthy the cause, doesn’t justify putting people’s lives at risk to do it.
Gov. Cooper isn’t listening to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services and taking her advice out of political expediency. Other than it’s the right thing to do, there’s not a lot in looking to cope with the spread of COVID-19 that will win anyone a Mr. Popularity or Ms. Congeniality contest.
Cooper’s looking to stop the pandemic. He is listening to the people who understand the problem and know best how to address the challenges.
He understands the difference between simply making people feel good for the moment and making sure a state and nation does all it can to slow the spread and fight a deadly virus so it is stopped and the fewest possible people have been set back and the state can rapidly recover.
Feeling good for the moment and parading around isn’t healing the sick and dying in our hospitals. Listening to, not mocking, the advice of county health officials and medical experts will make things better quicker.
They’ve told us what needs to be done to control the spread of COVID-19. It’s three easy things “The three W’s”.
They’ve developed ways to track the spread, so we know where the virus is going, how fast it moves and who its attacking. They’ve developed vaccines now being distributed around the world.
Youngsville Mayor Foznie Flowers said: “I was elected for a reason — to represent my citizens.”
Whether it is Mayor Flowers in Youngsville’s town Hall or President Donald Trump in the White House, it is about setting a good example for the people they lead.
Respect the advice of medical experts. They aren’t in it to win any popularity contests.
The parade Flowers needs to promote is the one that will have fellow mayors, city council members and county commissioners lining up behind him to back the directions from our governor and the advice and directions of our national health officials.
