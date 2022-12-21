Lambert_Quillen-440x248.jpeg

Oscar Miranda Tapia came to Elon University as a Golden Door Scholar. Since graduation, he has completed a service-year fellowship in Alamance County, earned his master’s in education from Harvard University and helped launch an Elon program to support first-generation college students. Today, he’s in a doctoral program at N.C. State University and co-author of a forthcoming book on college student success.

Tony Solis, Davidson College Class of 2019, is a first-generation college student who has lived in the U.S. since age 6. A passionate advocate for education, he helped Davidson recruit and support talented students regardless of their finances, taught math in Washington, D.C., for Teach for America and developed online curricula in math and Spanish. He’s now a graduate student at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.