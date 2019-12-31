Here in eastern North Carolina, it feels like we’ve got it all for businesses. We have skilled workers, an ideal mid-Atlantic location and a great quality of life. A key component in building and powering resilient communities in our state is attracting new businesses, which will in turn create jobs, generate tax revenue and attract additional industry.
Utility demands and electric rates are almost always a top consideration for expanding or relocating industry. As such, the reliable availability and affordability — or lack thereof — of energy can make or break a community’s chance at landing a new employer. Energy and economic development are inherently tied.
Companies have repeatedly indicated to us that they can only consider our region with the guarantee a good supply of natural gas to power their businesses. Fortunately, the promise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline — and with it a plentiful supply of reliable and affordable energy — has been our answer.
This has led to a reinvigoration of our recruitment and economic development efforts. Our current energy infrastructure needs a boost to keep up with the growing demands from businesses across the state. As it stands, North Carolina has only one significant interstate transmission line that supplies natural gas to the state, and it is nearing capacity. The ACP will be a second source, providing greater reliability and access for businesses across North Carolina. With many other companies making similar energy transitions in an expanding regional economy with a greater need for natural gas, we must act now.
It is also imperative that we take advantage of the short-term and long-term benefits that ACP will bring to the eastern North Carolina economy and our workforce. The two-year construction process along will create more than 4,000 jobs across Eastern North Carolina. These jobs will provide opportunities for our friends and neighbors, both now and in the future. Many locations are offering free local training and apprenticeship programs so residents can develop new skills and gain real-word experience in the construction industry.
After the ACP is complete, many could go on to pursue long-term careers in the building and construction trades. But the benefits to the workforce go beyond job creation, as North Carolina is expecting $60 million in tax revenue from the pipeline through 2025. This can be used to continue re-investing in our communities, our public schools and in our citizens.
The ACP will bring economic opportunity to eastern North Carolina and progress toward a cleaner energy future. The availability of natural gas will help us move our state away from coal and toward more renewable energy — something that we can all get behind. Natural gas has less than half the carbon emissions of coal and is critical to the retirement of coal, while keeping electricity reliable and affordable for businesses across the state. It’s important to do whatever we can to increase access to cleaner energy and keep prices low for North Carolina businesses as we move toward to a lower-carbon future.
There’s a solution just around the corner for eastern North Carolina to establish a natural gas supply that can power large corporations and, in turn, create jobs and thriving communities. This project offers a rare win-win for a cleaner energy future as well as accelerated economic growth for Eastern North Carolina. We should welcome this opportunity with open arms.
Vann Rogerson is interim president and chief executive of the N.C. East Alliance and Mark Hamblin is board chairman of the group, a private, nonprofit economic development agency serving residents from Raleigh to the coast.