In a commercial that ran in the Carolina Hurricanes playoff game, the elementary school boy came home. He looked in his fridge for apples and bananas. He looked in all the cabinets in the kitchen. No apples, bananas or anything to eat. It brought to memory the song, “I like to eat apples and bananas,” a catchy tune that helped children learn their vowels.

Scarlett Johannsson appeared next making an appeal for Feeding America. And I thought, holy freaking cow! Who are we who leave children hungry? Who are we who leave children separated from their parents? Who are we who let our children be massacred in their classrooms? Who are we, satisfied for our children not to learn how to read?