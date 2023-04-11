Tonight, playing the piano through the score of Les Mis, I had an epiphany. Empty Chairs and Empty Tables. One Day More. A Little Drop of Rain. This music speaks to the heart that recognizes loss, grieves, laments. The show itself speaks of grace and mercy and justice. And hope that things can be set right. World news tonight makes me think the ideals of grace, mercy, justice and hope have been relegated to a back seat.

Those in the front seat are spewing misinformation, hate, defense of weapons of war and a disregard for the lives of little children who keep dying in mass murders at the hands of lunatics with guns of war. The numbers of empty chairs and empty tables in homes across America is growing exponentially.