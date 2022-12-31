The new year, 2023, begins with resolutions and revolutions around the world. Yet it is offered to us as a blank slate. What are we prepared to write on it? Is it really blank?

Tabula rasa as a philosophy has existed since the time of Aristotle. Tabula rasa, the blank slate, suggests that human beings are born without built in mental content. We are born with senses through which we learn and know the world. From Aristotle to Avicenna in the 11th century, to Descartes in the 17th, to Freud in the 19th, the blank slate underlies the discussion of nature or nurture in human development.