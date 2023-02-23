Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, presented in North Carolina as the “Parents Bill of Rights,” is making its way through our legislature, soon to become law. Whatever the name, it delivers the same message the people in Florida are hearing. If you are LGBTQ, if you are an adolescent figuring out who you are as a sexual human being and live in North Carolina, plan to be ignorant, to be shamed as unworthy, to go it on your own. Nobody in education will be allowed to listen to you or to help you. And if your parents are not open to recognizing who you are growing into, your options just narrowed.

Senate Bill 49 offers a list of parental rights regarding their children’s education, including which books need to be banned and which topics can be taught in school. Teachers will become snitches as they are required to “out” the young people who might seek their counsel and confidentiality in what is surely a confusing time, especially if they are gender-different.