American poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, on Christmas Day of 1863, wrote what has become a well-loved carol, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” His words reflect on a world of injustice and pain that is the paradox of peace on earth and goodwill that we hope will manifest among us in the birth of the Christ Child.

Longfellow was widowed at age 57 when his wife, Fannie, died as her dress caught fire and burned. His grief was deep, and his own injuries in trying to save Fannie rendered him unable to go to her funeral. The Longfellows had six children, the oldest, a son named Charles. In March of 1863, Charles left the Cambridge, Massachusetts, home to enlist in the military. The cruel war was raging.