Lib Campbell Column

Recently we had the opportunity to spend nearly two weeks in France. From Paris, we sailed on the Seine to Caen and the United States Cemetery in Normandy. This trip has been a longtime dream realized for Tom, who is a World War II buff. He loves reading about Churchill and Roosevelt, Eisenhower and all the generals and the thousands and thousands of soldiers who landed on D-Day as part of an offensive to stop the Nazis from dominating Europe.

The museum for D-Day is in Caen, France. Pictures and stories fill the walls. One of the etchings I found engraved into the stone said this: “This struggle is one of ideologies and racial differences and will have to be conducted with unmerciful harshness.” As cruel as these words are, it is not surprising that they were spoken by Adolf Hitler in 1941. Unmerciful harshness was the hallmark of his plan to annihilate Jews in Germany and France and to bully and bash his way to the English Channel and beyond. Cruelty was his game; charisma was his instrument of coercion.