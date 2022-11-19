lib campbell

When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle.

Winners often gloat. Losers often sling mud. We are so predictable in our binary world, the old I-Thou relived in every generation. Some like Apollos; some like Paul. We squabble about who is right and who is wrong, who is in and who is out, while all the time things are going on at a macro level that will impact us even as we work to sort things out. We continue to major in minors.