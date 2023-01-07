For just 63 cents a day, less than a cup of coffee, you can save all the dogs and cats who are tied to trees in the snow and cold of winter. You can save a runaway teenager who is out under a streetlamp in the cold. You can save the elephants, and the children with cancer and debilitating physical conditions. And for just 63 cents a day, 19 dollars a month, you will receive an adorable blanket or a plush stuffed elephant. We know this because we have seen the television ads since cold weather began. After all, this is the season of giving.

My words sound cynical. And I will say that every problem spoken into the dire situations they name needs to be addressed. Cruelty to animals and teenagers, childhood cancer and all the diseases that cripple and deny life need funding and attention, compassion and care. Marketing plans that tell me 19 dollars a month — just 63 cents a day — will alleviate the pain are simply not true. Especially considering the relatively low amounts of money that go from my gift to those causes that have great need.