At this point in time, there is little doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious public health crisis. Fortunately, Pitt County and its municipalities responded strongly and appropriately when they enacted strict stay-at-home measures in late March. Under these orders, Pitt County residents have diligently shuttered their businesses, closed their schools and practiced social distancing, all in the name of public health. Unfortunately, this was also done to the detriment of our community’s economic and mental wellbeing.
Area leaders knew that undertaking these drastic measures was needed to stem the spread of the virus in our community, so they took decisive action well before it was mandated by state officials. For this, all of us should be thankful in knowing that we’re flattening the curve and have hopefully avoided the worst of this pandemic. Just as Pitt County was on the leading edge to address this pandemic, so too should we be in the process to move forward in our recovery.
Over the past week, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce solicited feedback from members regarding the reopening of Pitt County’s economy. The results of this survey were overwhelming with over 75 percent of the respondents stating that they believe it is time to reopen their doors to the community. While members are ready to reopen, they also understand that to do so would require that they strictly enforce social distancing and, in some cases, limit the number of customers in their facilities. They understand that they will have to take on additional burdens of cleaning and sanitizing their facilities to avoid a resurgence of this virus. Knowing all of this, it is telling that over 70 percent of respondents believe that, given the right support, the economy and health of Pitt County residents can be properly balanced and we can move forward.
At the chamber, we agreed wholeheartedly.
These numbers speak volumes to the desire of our business community to allow their consumers, under the guidance of public health officials, the opportunity to begin Phase 1 of Governor Cooper’s reopening plan. We applaud the governor’s phased approach for a gradual reopening based on public health data. However, we believe that recovery process should be enacted on a county-by-county or regional basis and not in a one-sized-fits-all model. Areas, such as rural eastern North Carolina, have been fortunate to have avoided the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic but are now being forced to suffer a dire economic fate that would last well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the sake of our county and region, Pitt County cannot allow this to occur.
This said, we cannot move forward based on feelings or instincts. The chamber and its members believe that we should only move forward based on sound data and in a way that does not endanger our families or neighbors. As such, we’ve requested that Pitt County and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services review the county-by-county numbers in relation to Gov. Cooper’s criteria for reopening. If certain counties or regions are shown to be meeting the required metrics necessary to enter Phase 1, they should be allowed to do so without delay. Furthermore, entry into Phase 1 should be undertaken under scrutiny of public health officials. If we begin to see signs of significant worsening in our recovery, we should slow our reopening process accordingly.
Pitt County residents and businesses have been resilient in their efforts to avoid the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials should now allow us to work just as hard to avoid the economic pitfalls that are certain to come with further shutdowns and restrictions on economic activity.