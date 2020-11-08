This past Jan. 15, on the 91st birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Mayor P.J. Connelly read a proclamation declaring Greenville an inclusive community. The mayor’s proclamation included that “Greenville is a great place to live, work and visit no matter who you are or where you come from” and that the city “denounces all acts of violent domestic extremist groups, hatred and racism.”
The genesis of this initiative was a July 17, 2019, rally at East Carolina University. Racist attacks by President Donald Trump sparked chants throughout Minges Coliseum which reverberated around the country and even the world. Greenville suffered black eye at best. At worst it exposed a city that needed to face the hard reality that white power and systemic racism — remnants of our past slavery and Jim Crow days — are still alive, often disguised within not-so-hidden agendas for those who have eyes to see.
Such is the reality we currently face — and I am deeply grateful to Councilman Will Bell for helping me to see just how "fragile" the white political power of our City Council can possibly be when it comes to appreciating the imaginative power art has to provoke uncomfortable though necessary images — and in this situation, to stir cross-racial community conversation when it comes to racism.
It puzzled me when I found out that after 14 years and 48 public art displays in the city of Greenville, Bell serendipitously, perhaps, felt it was time for the City Council to take control of what sort of art gets displayed — understandably concerned about his responsibility to his constituents.
But from another perspective, given the long history of how "white power" has been cleverly employed to put roadblocks in the lives of people of color, why now — just when the collaborative hope and positive energy was about to realize the first-ever public art display of black artists?
Eighteen artists are ready, willing and eager to creatively paint a Black Lives Do Matter street mural on the canvass of First Street near the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza — a contemporary space for healing and remembrance, described as a neighborhood that was once a vibrant African-American community erased by the urban redevelopment era of the late 1960s.
I hope and pray that Mayor Connelly will recognize how deeply significant this street mural is for our community. “If we want to continue to grow,” Connelly told a USA Today reporter in 2019, “we want to have a great image.” That opportunity may come on Monday when and if he needs to break a tie vote to open new opportunities for cross-racial conversation and action toward becoming God’s beloved community here in Greenville.
Every now and then I quietly wander on the sacred ground of Cherry Hill Cemetery and spend time alone in the historically restricted area for "colored people." I stop and pray at the tombstone of a man named Moses who died in 1909 at the age of 56 — someone of a past generation I never met but yet feel deeply connected to in a way words can’t express, a spiritual connection which, like Moses in the Hebrew scriptures, surprises me.
It’s not a burning bush I see but rather a voice I hear, speaking deep within the grace-filled silence within and around me: Black Lives Matter. Racism makes a liar of God. It’s a symptom of a horrible disease that affects our common humanity.
I fully support the Black Lives Do Matter Street Mural Project and encourage all white citizens to do the same, especially those who are followers of Jesus and were taught as I was, not to see myself in racial terms and certainly not to draw attention to my race or to believe as if it mattered in any way. (Robin Diangelo, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism,” page 1)
Thank you, Moses, for your living voice which stirs hope that our Greenville community will have the courage, strength and will to change the things that need to change — and in the process, personify an exemplary way of racial equity for our posterity.
Bob Hudak is of Greenville is a retired priest in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina.