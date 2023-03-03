Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
“Oliver”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and March 8-11 and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
‘Wizard of Oz’
The Farmville Community Arts Council will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday with matinee performances at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Tickets are $20-$25 for adults and $10-$15 for ages 12 and younger, with discounts for FCAC members. Visit www.showtix4u.com/events/23142.
Awaken yard sale
Awaken Coffee will host its annual yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Visit facebook.com/awakencoffeenc.
Distinguished Young Women
The Distinguished Young Women of Pitt County program will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at D.H. Conley High School, 2006 Worthington Road. Ten area students will participat. Tickets are $25 at the door. Visit facebook.com/DYWPittCounty.
Fireman’s Auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 41st Annual Fireman’s Auction starting a 9 a.m. on Saturday at 4189 N.C. 33 West, at the intersection of N.C. 222. Lunch will be barbecue pork and chicken. Call 341-2259.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The park’s trails and play areas are open to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
St. Peter’s Development Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will distribute food boxes on from 9-11 a.m. on March 11 on a first come first serve basis. Call (252) 325-4162 for more information.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds family support group meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. An education and support meeting is held 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.
Pitt County Democrats
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly executive committee meeting at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. All Democrats living in Pitt County welcome. Email questions to pittcountydems@gmail.com.
Ayden A Precinct of the Pitt County Democratic Party will have its annual organizational meeting at 1:30 p.m. March 12 at 336 Third St., Ayden. All Ayden A Democrats are eligible to attend. Please do not park in the driveway. Call717-4279 with any questions.
Winterville South and Precinct 13-A will hold organizational meetings at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Winterville Christian Church, 252 Cooper St. The meeting is open to all registered Democrats in the precincts.
Pancakes & Sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94 in Snow Hill will host its annual Pancake and Sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on March 11. The cost is $8 for all you can it. The post is 104 N. Harper St. at the intersection of Fourth Street.
