Magnolia 'Butterflies'

Joanne Kollar shared this image of a yellow magnolia hybrid, “Butterflies,” in full bloom perfuming the air around it at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. “Now is a great time to visit the arboretum as spring blooms unfold weekly in the various gardens,” she said.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

