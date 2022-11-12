Marian Swinker

Marian Swinker

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A recently released report documents that the City of Greenville has made significant strides toward energy-efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its municipal operations. But the city could, and should, do more to help the state reach goals set by Gov. Roy Cooper in two executive orders.

Specifically, we encourage the city to hire a sustainability officer as recommended in the report, begin electrifying the city fleet as fossil fuel-powered vehicles are replaced, and work with the Greenville Utilities Commission to increase its use of clean energy sources such as solar and wind. Additionally, the city should seek firm data on its historic greenhouse gas emission levels to help clarify the amount of reductions it still needs to make to help hit targets set by Gov. Cooper.


