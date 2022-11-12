A recently released report documents that the City of Greenville has made significant strides toward energy-efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its municipal operations. But the city could, and should, do more to help the state reach goals set by Gov. Roy Cooper in two executive orders.
Specifically, we encourage the city to hire a sustainability officer as recommended in the report, begin electrifying the city fleet as fossil fuel-powered vehicles are replaced, and work with the Greenville Utilities Commission to increase its use of clean energy sources such as solar and wind. Additionally, the city should seek firm data on its historic greenhouse gas emission levels to help clarify the amount of reductions it still needs to make to help hit targets set by Gov. Cooper.
The city-funded research project was conducted by two graduate students from Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment at the request of City Manager Ann Walls. Greenville’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrogen dioxide, termed “CO2-equivalents” in the report) were cataloged for the last full year of normal operations pre-COVID, using a standardized framework.
Cooper’s executive orders set a goal of reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. It’s hard to say whether steps Greenville has taken to date will help reach those goals, as the city doesn’t have 2005 emissions data needed to establish a firm baseline for comparison.
By extrapolating data from one comparably-sized North Carolina city, the researchers estimate that Greenville probably needs to reduce emissions by another 6% by 2025 and 12% by 2030 to meet the state goals. A retrospective analysis — and changing some record-keeping as the report recommends — will better quantify the city’s progress to date and help it set GHG reduction targets and refine tactics going forward.
Still, proceeding with the data we do have, we can see that the city has taken steps to reduce GHG emissions — and that additional steps can be taken.
The report found that, in 2019, municipal operations resulted in the release of 11,949 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), either directly or indirectly, with 60% from city buildings and vehicles. Trees removed 696 metric tons of CO2e, cutting the city’s net carbon footprint by 5%.
About one-third of GHG was “indirect,” originating from the generation of energy purchased from GUC to heat and light municipal buildings, street lights and traffic signals. Improvements have already been made to city buildings’ heating and air conditioning systems, and some thermal hot water systems were installed. Greenville street lights and traffic lights are being converted to LEDs. In addition to increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO2e emissions, these measures are projected to save the city $1 million over an unspecified timeframe.
The biggest opportunities exist with the city vehicle fleet, which the report identified as the largest single source of CO2e emissions. Diesel-powered trucks make up 60% of the fleet; the rest are gasoline-powered passenger cars and motorcycles.
The city stands to make considerable gains in cutting GHG emissions by cleaning up this fleet. One option is to gradually replace gasoline and diesel vehicles with electric when current vehicles reach the end of their useful life. While the initial purchase price is higher, electric vehicles are less costly to operate over time, with lower fuel, maintenance, and repair costs. Also, federal grants to municipalities are available to defray upfront electrification costs. Meanwhile, some newer diesel-engine vehicles could be converted to run on compressed natural gas (CNG), which is cleaner and less costly — and CNG infrastructure currently exists in Greenville.
Since fully one-third of municipal CO2e emissions are indirect and represent use of energy purchased from Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC), the report recommends that the city engage with GUC to advocate for a cleaner mix of electricity. The utility’s emissions affect not only the city’s but the full community’s carbon footprint.
A city sustainability officer could lead and coordinate all of these efforts. The researchers recommend that the City hire a Sustainability Officer to actively oversee and continue this progress, as other cities have done. Notably, Greenville’s Environmental Advisory Commission has also made this recommendation.
While municipal operations represent a small portion of the community’s total energy use and GHG (estimated as 4% or less), the City’s accomplishments in reducing energy use and GHG emissions to date — and in the future — convey an important message: valuing the health and well-being of residents while saving money and demonstrating that energy-savings are possible, practical and non-disruptive.
Greenville could become a model for eastern North Carolina as a truly green city if these recommendations are more fully adopted, maintained and publicized, with a sustainability officer as the standard-bearer.
Marian Swinker is a member of the Cypress Group of the Seirra Club.