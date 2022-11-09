On Saturday morning, my 17-year-old son asked me how it felt to wake up knowing the Leandro decision that was made the day before. I paused as I recognized that this high school junior understood how important the Supreme Court’s ruling in this nearly 30-year-old school funding case was for children across our state.

As I reflected, I realized that the feeling I was experiencing was actually hope. I felt hope because the Court’s decision put students at the center. The need, the rationale, and our Constitution all focus on ensuring that every child in North Carolina has access to a sound basic education. We understand that this is a responsibility and an opportunity for our state, and we will have stronger outcomes for our students when we focus on what they need.