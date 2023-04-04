Last week legislation was introduced to provide $1 billion of your tax dollars to pay to send children, regardless of a family’s financial or educational need, to any private school of the parents’ choosing.

House Bill 420, filed by state Reps. Donnie Loftis, David Willis, John Bradford and Allen Chesser, goes much further than the existing private school vouchers (known as “Opportunity Scholarships”) based upon income to pay for education in private and religious schools and provide allotments to parents who home-school children. This money has never been fully utilized. Each year millions of tax dollars remain unspent that could be best used for our kids in public schools.