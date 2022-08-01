I have two brilliant autistic sons who face many different challenges in life. They both fight battles every day that you and I can only imagine. I’m so grateful that they qualify for Medicaid coverage, but as for myself, I cannot afford private health insurance. At the moment I have temporary Medicaid, but once the Public Health Emergency ends, like so many North Carolinians, I will lose my coverage.
In 2020 I contracted COVID-19 and became eligible for N.C. Medicaid then due to loss of income. I was horribly sick for months. I had many emergency room visits, specialist visits, was prescribed many medications and my family didn’t know if I was going to survive. I could not work for most of that year due to being so sick. I would not have survived without Medicaid, because prior to that, like many thousands of North Carolina parents, I was in the Medicaid coverage gap — earning too much for Medicaid, but not enough to get a subsidized plan on HealthCare.gov.
As a single mom, I truly rely on health coverage to keep me healthy for my sons: for my psychiatrist appointments, therapist appointments, primary care visits, specialist visits and emergency treatment. When I lose Medicaid I will be paying significantly out of pocket once again. I will have to make deep sacrifices to be able to tend to my own health. I will have to put a smile on my face while praying every day that nothing happens to me and that I do not need to go to a hospital and take on that astronomical cost.
I am not just a mom to my sons — I’m a caregiver, a nurse, a psychologist, a play therapist, a speech therapist, an occupational therapist, a teacher, a dietitian and, most importantly, the reader of children’s books every evening. That’s a lot to stay healthy for, and I dread going back into the coverage gap. I don’t want to re-live the days when I would say goodnight to my sons, wait for them to fall asleep and cry because of the sacrifices I had to make without health insurance.
I love my job, and I am very fortunate to work for an employer who is very understanding of my children and their schedules. I work as much as I can, but my sons come first. That doesn’t allow me to work full-time like I would really like to. This is well worth the sacrifice, to make sure my sons continue with their services and appointments for their autism. Early intervention services changed my sons’ lives. I’m determined to continue everything they started and make sure my sons get the chance to grow up to be great men. In their futures, I see a brilliant engineer and a talented author/illustrator. I can’t stop helping them now, when they’ve come this far.
I can be the best mom in the world to my sons, but I cannot do that without health insurance. I just can’t afford private health insurance and the high co-pays. I am truly begging the North Carolina General Assembly, please pass Medicaid expansion. We are not the only family in this position — I know many other parents of children with special needs who also fall into the coverage gap because they earn “too much,” and yet not enough. We all need your help. Please don’t wait any longer to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.
Rachel Radford is a single mother of two autistic sons who has been in the Medicaid coverage gap in the past and likely will be again when the public health emergency ends. She lives in Goldsboro and is a past resident of Greenville.