Rachel Radford

Rachel Radford is the mother of two autistic sons.

I have two brilliant autistic sons who face many different challenges in life. They both fight battles every day that you and I can only imagine. I’m so grateful that they qualify for Medicaid coverage, but as for myself, I cannot afford private health insurance. At the moment I have temporary Medicaid, but once the Public Health Emergency ends, like so many North Carolinians, I will lose my coverage.

In 2020 I contracted COVID-19 and became eligible for N.C. Medicaid then due to loss of income. I was horribly sick for months. I had many emergency room visits, specialist visits, was prescribed many medications and my family didn’t know if I was going to survive. I could not work for most of that year due to being so sick. I would not have survived without Medicaid, because prior to that, like many thousands of North Carolina parents, I was in the Medicaid coverage gap — earning too much for Medicaid, but not enough to get a subsidized plan on HealthCare.gov.

Rachel Radford is a single mother of two autistic sons who has been in the Medicaid coverage gap in the past and likely will be again when the public health emergency ends. She lives in Goldsboro and is a past resident of Greenville.