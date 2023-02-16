Ask the person on the street; ask your broker; ask your senator; ask Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. Ask: What is the current inflation rate? Even emphasize the word “current,” and still they will give the wrong answer: 6.5 percent.

Ignoring the word “current” they will answer with last year’s annual inflation rate, which, in fact, is 6.5 percent. How do we know the Fed chief is getting it wrong? He has repeatedly stated that the Fed is going to continue raising the discount rate (the rate the Fed charges banks to borrow money) until the inflation rate falls back to 2 percent when it is already below 2 percent.

Eleanor Clift and Douglas Cohn write Washington Merry-go-round, America’s longest running commentary on the current events.