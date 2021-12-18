While many are still sifting through our new state budget, I focus your attention on a seemingly minor budgetary line item.
Specifically, with the passage of the budget last month, our legislators have given renewed life to the North Carolina Legal Assistance Fund. Started over 30 years ago by Charlotte attorney Luke Largess, this NCLEAF provides law school loan assistance to public service attorneys, such as district attorneys, public defenders, legal aid attorneys, and clerks of court, by providing modest college loan assistance as they work to repay their law school debt.
Law school loans now average in the six figures. While public service attorneys’ salaries start in the high 40s to low 50s, these young, newly minted attorneys struggle to make ends meet. NCLEAF provides law school loan relief. Over the last 10 years, most of this funding has essentially disappeared with only a few groups and donors keeping the fund alive — just barely.
These good people worked on a skeleton budget and “stretched a dollar” to assist all they could. The North Carolina State Bar, the North Carolina Equal Access to Justice Commission (NCEATJC), and two outstanding employees — Esther Hall and Claire Mills — kept the fund afloat.
Despite these efforts, NCLEAF was on the brink of vanishing. As the Chair of the NCLEAF’s board, I prepared many times “to go down with the ship.”
Under Chief Justice Paul Newby’s leadership and with support from the Administrative Office of the Courts, the wonderful staff at the NCEATJC, the NC Conference of District Attorneys, the NC Conference of Superior Courts and the NC Public Defender’s Association, NCLEAF will be funded by a state budgetary expenditure for the first time in over a decade. This money will go a long way with assisting young public service attorneys to repay their student loans.
Lastly, this small, but important benefit is necessary to attract and retain lawyers to provide justice and legal services to all North Carolina citizens — even those who can’t otherwise afford an attorney. The high cost of a legal education and resulting student debt prevents many lawyers from accepting public service positions with their modest salaries. If we wish to continue providing justice on all sides of the courtroom, we must be able to attract and keep quality lawyers and good people. NCLEAF funding is a good start.
I thank and am forever grateful to the governor, the chief justice, and the General Assembly, including Speaker Tim Moore, Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger, and their respective JPS/Appropriations chairs.
Robert C. Kemp III is board chairman of the North Carolina Legal Assistance Fund and chief public defender of Pitt County.