Big Tech has put local journalism on life support and it’s undermining our ability to govern ourselves.

In the past two decades, Americans have watched their local papers shutter their doors or reduce their footprint in their communities as Google and Facebook have become dominant forces in the dissemination of all news and information. The dominant tech platforms have built an advertising duopoly and deployed algorithms to systematically prevent small and independent publishers from earning fair compensation for their content, devaluing high-quality journalism in favor of memes, provocative click-bait and censorship.

