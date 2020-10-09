Stimulus money from the feds is not for people that have never lost their jobs during the China virus like myself. I want the money to go to people that had to close their businesses for months at the time. These small businesses are the backbone of the country. I’m not rich by no means but I don’t want to take money from people that run this country. God bless the small businesses.
To the smokers in cars: The parking lot, road, fast food lane, etc., are not your ashtrays. Find the one in your car and please use it.
BYH, why are you so afraid of a Constitutional orientalists (sic) being elected to the Supreme Court? Oh, you want someone to legislate the liberal agenda from the bench like RGB did. Sorry, that’s not their job.
Any educator in Pitt county dumb enough to vote for Roy Cooper or Don Davis should have their license revoked.
No BYH to Cunningham. His so called ”apology” is ludicrous! How stupid does he think the people of North Carolina are? This is crazy to say the least.
Bless your heart Cal. Looks like you are stepping the same tracks as John Edwards. Maybe not as bad, as I remember John was cheating on his wife while she was battling terminal cancer. Another corrupt immoral Democrat running for office.
BYH: Cal Cunningham. If you would betray your wife and family, how can the voters of North Carolina trust you? You are done! Go home and let the Army finish its investigation into your affair.
BYH Republicans. Where was the Stormy Daniels outrage? It’s all about Cunningham, but you seem to have forgotten Tump. Bad memories?
It is unclear whether the revelation of an affair between two consenting adults is something North Carolina voters will care about, particularly after the state swung in 2016 favor Trump, who has been married three times and allegedly paid hush money to a porn actress to keep silent about an extramarital tryst. To clown of the town, “I’ll thumb my nose at your candidate”
Bless my heart, I will pledge to change my vote for Cal when others pledge to change their vote for the adulterer-in-chief.
BYH, “Evangelicals for Trump” sounds considerably better than “Christians for Caligula.”
BYH to all the politicians and medical experts. Why aren’t they questioning why China with over 1.3 billion people has had only about 5,000 deaths. Are they giving inaccurate numbers or did they already have a vaccine in place?
Bless your heart to anyone who believes that the Biden social programs can be financed with anything less than a major tax increase on all working people must have an IQ of less than 60.
