Peg O’Connell

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

There was so much going on at the North Carolina legislature over the last two weeks that folks clearly missed a bill that is moving quickly and silently through the process that will have a huge impact on taxpayers and health insurance consumers across the state.

House Bill 346, entitled “An Act To Establish A Procedure For A Hospital Service Corporation To Reorganize By Creating A Nonprofit Holding Corporation,” is a bill that would permit dramatic restructuring of Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, the state’s oldest hospital service corporation and largest health insurer. This is a big deal and it is not getting the attention it deserves.

