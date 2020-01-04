Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com interviewed Prophet Mark Taylor. I will attempt to summarize the interview within the 300 words allotted. Pray for the Holy Spirit to give you discernment as you read.
He begins with a prediction that President Trump will sail through the 2020 elections for another four years as president. People need to understand this is God’s agenda, not Trump’s, that God is simply using Trump and those around him to institute heaven’s agenda.
He said the entire Democratic party’s agenda right now is about baby-killing. He said the Democrats are controlled by demonic entities and this sham impeachment process is being allowed to show America how deviant the Democratic party is. He said we would not see another Democrat in the White House for many years, if ever again.
He said there is a plan in place to take down the deep-state cabal; that the corrupt bankers, Clintons, Obama, etc., will all be held accountable. He said Trump and the patriots will take down the Federal Reserve and a new system will take its place. As for Trump’s tweets. he said you can take them to the bank. They are not always understood because Trump is so far ahead of the media.
God has plans to prosper America. We will not go through a depression because God is protecting America because we do 90 percent of all Christian evangelism in the world. Our economy is growing, our military might has been restored, conservative judges appointed, and our relationship with Israel has been mended: these are a part of his plan.
Finally, he said we need to separate ourselves from the doom-and-gloom, lying mass media. Instead, tune into heaven’s frequencies and focus on God and what he is doing and not to rely on your natural eyes.
Vic Corey
Winterville
