There is tangible anger over President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness order. The administration is receiving plenty of backlash on multiple fronts. Those include the graduates that worked and paid back loans on their own, but the more politically damaging group is the working class that never even went to college. Not only have the Democrats and large swaths of the left abandoned this constituency altogether, but student loan forgiveness is another signal of their growing disdain for that segment of the populace.

After all, many of those voters committed the unpardonable sin of politics by supporting Donald Trump.