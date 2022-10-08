I’m less interested in partisan politics than some of my peers, but I’m tired of politicians coddling criminals. Violent crime is up in North Carolina and generally way up in many of America’s urban environments. Violent crime in Asheville is up 31% over five years. Statistics are telling, but behind the numbers are actual dead mothers, sons and other loved ones wiped out because of rising lawlessness and a gross indifference to human life.

There’s an old “Saturday Night Live” skit from 1992 where Dana Carvey is portraying Ross Perot, and he’s asked how he will deal with a violent rapist and murderer. The Perot caricature says he will tie them to a stake on a hot Texas day and get a red ant trail going. But not just any red ants, but inch-long ones that devour human flesh. When the assailant begs to be put out of his misery, Carvey only chuckles and says, “How do you like them apples?”