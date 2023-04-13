In December, I will complete my 10th and final year on the Greenville City Council. I will not file in July to be on the ballot in November and this term will be my last. I know many excellent candidates for elected office and it is my hope that several of them will run for the District 4 seat. Facing an incumbent is electorally daunting, so I want anyone interested to know there will be no such incumbent.

Representing my neighbors on City Council has been a great privilege. It is time, however, for me to do other work — and other play. It is time for new ideas and new energy. I am proud of the work I have done, though I am keenly aware of important tasks still incomplete. Such is the nature of the people’s business that it is never complete, it is always eventually handed unfinished to the next volunteer. Clichéd though it might be, I really do want to “spend more time with my family”.

