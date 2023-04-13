...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 230 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From this morning to Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM EDT Thursday was 13.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
In December, I will complete my 10th and final year on the Greenville City Council. I will not file in July to be on the ballot in November and this term will be my last. I know many excellent candidates for elected office and it is my hope that several of them will run for the District 4 seat. Facing an incumbent is electorally daunting, so I want anyone interested to know there will be no such incumbent.
Representing my neighbors on City Council has been a great privilege. It is time, however, for me to do other work — and other play. It is time for new ideas and new energy. I am proud of the work I have done, though I am keenly aware of important tasks still incomplete. Such is the nature of the people’s business that it is never complete, it is always eventually handed unfinished to the next volunteer. Clichéd though it might be, I really do want to “spend more time with my family”.
Whoever that “next volunteer” may be, they will join a leadership team replete with talent, integrity and professionalism serving a community with tremendous opportunity. Potential candidates should be confident in their prospects for successful and rewarding public service. Unless I jinx it by saying so here, the next council will be well-positioned to achieve much on our behalf. That council will enjoy a strong financial position, a highly capable professional staff, and the ongoing support of a robust and resilient citizenry. Speaking of which ...
Greenville surely is impacted by the winds of partisanship and the broad challenges of recent years, but we have retained the ability to collaborate effectively and to act in our own interests. We still recognize that our opponents are not our enemies and that our disagreements are ultimately subordinate to our shared prospects. By this, I mean the people of Greenville have retained these qualities — both as individuals and in our various tribes. In doing so, the people have made collaborative government possible. No City Council can long demonstrate values or goals that do not emanate from the community. The old adage is apt, “democracy ensures the citizens get the government they deserve.” To my eye, Greenville enjoys good government … and that is to our collective credit.
So I close with gratitude. I am grateful to the residents of District 4 for their trust and patience (and, at times, impatience). I am grateful to the citizens of Greenville for investing and engaging in our community so productively. I am grateful to all the colleagues on and around City Council who have made this work gratifying. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Rick Smiley represents District 4 on the Greenville City Council/