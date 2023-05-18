As anyone who’s spent much time observing the proceedings at the North Carolina General Assembly can attest, those who issue pleas for more debate on important issues can sometimes have second thoughts later on. While the Legislative Building has seen its share of impressive orators through the years, this is much more of an exception than a rule.

And unlike Congress, where most lawmakers have access to researchers and writers to help them craft their speeches, North Carolina legislators are almost invariably on their own — frequently winging it from the seat of their pants. The result, as you might suspect, is that many such talks can be hard to endure. Conjure up an image of your cranky, partially informed relative holding forth at the Thanksgiving table and you’ll get a pretty good idea of what a lot of these fact- and grammar-challenged orations are like.