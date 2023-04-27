The central argument against a second term in the White House for President Joe Biden is obvious. At 80, he’s already older than any previous president. He will be 82 at the Jan. 20, 2025, inaugural and 86 in 2029.

Though absurd and offensive, Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly attacked Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” in 2020 and given the state of our Twitterized and Fox Newsified politics, one can only imagine what kind of new slurs, GIFs and manipulated videos they’ll be cooking up for next year’s race.