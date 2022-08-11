In a way, there’s something almost quaint about the investment strategy that North Carolina’s conservative Republican treasurer, Dale Folwell, pursues for the massive pension funds he oversees for the state’s public employees and retirees.

In a nation in which conservatism once connoted concepts like caution, self-denial and modest expectations rather than the greed, instant gratification and trickledown ethic that have become its 21st century hallmarks, Folwell’s unusual decision to de-emphasize stock market holdings is, if nothing else, strikingly retro.