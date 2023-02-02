January was yet another warm month in North Carolina and across much of the rest of the nation. After a brief and sharp holiday week plunge, temperatures have consistently felt more like mid-March — or, at least, what mid-March used to feel like.

And while a globally warm winter certainly has some temporary advantages — especially for people living on the street and those trying to cope with temporarily inflated home heating costs — it’s hard not to be struck with a profound sense of unease at the rapid change afflicting the Earth’s biosphere.