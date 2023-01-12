State government has scores of vitally important roles to play in modern North Carolina. The list of agencies and missions is a long one.

At a basic level, however, government’s most important task is — or at least ought to be — protecting the lives and health of the state’s residents. And so, while state lawmakers obviously have numerous priorities to weigh and debates to have during the 2023 legislative session that convenes tomorrow, one extremely efficient path for prioritizing their work, fulfilling their most basic duty, and making the state a measurably better place would be this: ending easily preventable deaths.