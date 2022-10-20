Public officials faced numerous questions in the immediate aftermath of the horrific mass shooting in Raleigh: Who was the perpetrator? Why did he do it? Exactly where and when did the killings take place?

As we learned soon thereafter, police quickly pieced together the answers to some of those questions. They now believe that a “camo”-clad 15-year-old high school sophomore allegedly killed his 16-year-old brother and murdered four other people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in and around the suburban Hedingham neighborhood. The shootings appear to have commenced at around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and the suspect was “contained” three hours later.