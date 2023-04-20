As it has been explained to the people of her Mecklenburg County legislative district and millions of others following the story across the state and nation, the impetus for state Rep. Tricia Cotham’s recent switch from the Democratic Party to the GOP was her frustration with her longtime party’s alleged commitment to ideological and policy orthodoxy.

In announcing her move, Cotham said Democrats want to “villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions, who wants to get to work and better our state, and not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop.”