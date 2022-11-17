So now what? What are we to make of the results of the 2022 midterms now that they are — at least for the most part — finally in the books?

While most everyone agrees that the results generally defied expectations given the much-smaller-than-anticipated size of the Republican “red wave” (and the best performance by a sitting president’s party in more than 40 years), triumphant claims of ideological victory and mandates have been understandably scarce.