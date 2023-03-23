Cannabis — aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell, obtain and possess — either for medical purposes, recreational purposes or both — and the genie is clearly not going back in the bottle.

What’s more, if a bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers gets their way in the current legislative session, North Carolina will soon become the 38th state to embrace such a statutory environment. Senate Bill 3 — the “Compassionate Care Act” — would make marijuana a lawful treatment in this state for several specified medical conditions.