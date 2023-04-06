On March 22 in Durham, two 16-year-old boys were shot and killed, and a third 16-year-old was badly hurt. The suspected shooter is an 18-year-old male. Motives remain obscure.

Durham already has 11 shooting victims under 18 in a still-young 2023, the media reports. And the North Carolina legislature has now weakened a key gun regulation. How can we be so foolish and short-sighted? Anger, embarrassment and shame are my competing emotions.