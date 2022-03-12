Most DR readers were not around from 1938-40 to witness Adolf Hitler’s approach to gaining enough power to take over all of Europe, almost including Great Britain. Vladimir Putin has apparently studied Hitler’s playbook and learned from it. I think it best, then, that we pay attention to what is happening in Ukraine, lest we experience déjà vu all over again.
Hitler was bent out of shape after Germany was defeated by the Allies in World War I. The Treaties of Versailles and Sainte Germaine stripped Germany of territorial gains and alliances and severely limited its ability to try to take back any such gains.
Hitler rose to power in the 1920s and ’30s with promises to “make Germany great again,” by taking back what he and other Nazi Germans declared to be their pre-war rightful lands, which they considered to have been unfairly taken from them as punishment for starting and losing WWI. Hitler was smart enough to realize that the Allied leaders of Great Britain and France were extremely averse to risking the start of another all-Europe war.
He then started demanding annexations of former German-affiliated countries and regions. First, he invaded, occupied and annexed his homeland, Austria, which had been forbidden by the WWI settlements. Neville Chamberlain, Great Britain’s Prime Minister, together with France, refused to resist that move.
Next, Hitler demanded to take back certain portions of Czechoslovakia, known as the Sudetenland. Again, Britain and France allowed him to do so with no repercussions — their policy of “appeasement.” Having been successful with those moves, Hitler became further emboldened to demand a portion of Lithuania. He succeeded again with the tacit acceptance of Chamberlain and France’s Edouard Daladier. (Interestingly enough, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on behalf of the U.S., also approved of Britain’s and France’s appeasement approach to Hitler).
The lone, powerful voice sounding against Hitler’s bullying of weaker European countries and getting away with murder was Britain’s Winston Churchill. Churchill described Hitler’s strategy and the Allies’ appeasements like someone who demands 1 British pound and then, when it’s offered, refusing and demanding two pounds — then temporarily settling for some compromise between the two.
Finally, Hitler, further emboldened, chose to invade Poland in September 1939. Only then did the European Allies begin to counter with an armed response. It was only after France fell to Hitler in 1940 and Churchill became prime minister of Great Britain did full-scale Allied resistance to Hitler’s aggression go into high gear. The U.S. began supporting Britain and its allies in September of 1940 by providing tremendous materiel support through the Lend-Lease program. Then, of course, we joined our European Allies in the war after Pearl Harbor in December 1941. The rest is history, as they say.
Sound familiar? Déjà vu all over again? Vladimir Putin has stated clearly and repeatedly that he intends to regain (annex) territories that the USSR lost after that union collapsed in the 1980s. He has followed through with that pledge by annexing Crimea, reconnecting with Belarus and other actions. Now, under the same pretext, he is attempting to bring Ukraine to its knees and back into his fold. If he is allowed to be successful in that effort, where will he go next? Lithuania? Latvia? Poland? What are we to do about it? I don’t know the answers to these questions, but I am hauntingly reminded of the observation of other wise minds (i.e., George Santayana) — it goes something like this:
Those who don’t know their history are doomed to repeat it.
May God be with the Ukrainians and NATO leaders!
Jack Robertson of Greenville is a retired scientist and clergyman in the Episcopal Church, as well as a student of World War II history.