The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the important role that school nurses play here in our community. From helping Pitt County Schools provide safe curriculum options to serving the daily needs of more than 24,000 students, school nurses help students meet their academic goals by keeping them healthy and ready to learn.
Today is National School Nurse Day and 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the School Health Program in Pitt County, which is a partnership between Pitt County Schools, Pitt County Public Health, the ECU College of Nursing and the Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center. Though our school nurses deserve to be celebrated every day, there is no better time than now to honor school nurses, past and present.
When funding for school health services was eliminated in 1995 due to state budget constraints, we obtained approval from hospital executive leaders to develop a proposal for an 18-month school health demonstration project. The proposal was approved by the Board of Trustees, and a new partnership was formed with the health department, college of nursing and Pitt County Schools. It continues to be a shining example of population health. Twenty-five years ago, the School Health Program was just an idea. Now, there are 21 school nurses serving 39 schools in Pitt County.
It can be easy to forget how important a student’s health is to their academic success. I remember when a school nurse examined a student due to a decline in their academic performance and behavioral problems. The nurse’s assessment revealed that despite being diagnosed with vision problems, the student was not wearing glasses. The student had been previously diagnosed with ADHD and asthma, but was not taking the prescribed medications. The nurse also discovered an acute case of ringworm near the student’s eye.
In partnership with the parents, the school nurse helped the student receive the care they needed. In the end, the child received much-needed eyeglasses, treatment for ringworm and started on new asthma and ADHD medications. As a result, the student’s health and quality of life greatly improved along with academic performance. That is just one example of how school nurses ensure students are learning at their best.
School nurses also save lives. A Pitt County elementary student once collapsed on a gym floor from a cardiac arrest. The school nurse and physical education teacher administered CPR, saving the student’s life. Without this life-saving intervention, the outcome would have been very different.
Responsibilities of school nurses are vast and include: coordinating health services and case management for students with chronic health issues, mitigating the spread of viruses like COVID-19, training school staff and unlicensed assistive personnel, monitoring and supervising prescription medication administration and medical procedures, and health promotion and education.
The School Health Program in Pitt County has received national recognition from VHA Inc., now known as Vizient, Foster McGaw (Baxter Foundation and the American Hospital Association) and state awards from the School Nurse Association of North Carolina.
Most recently, it was recognized by Vidant Medical Center in March 2021 for having the most certified nurses in an ambulatory care setting. Pitt County Schools, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Vidant continue to provide funding to support the program.
Please take a moment to join me in celebrating our incredible school nurses for the role they play in helping our students succeed in the classroom and in life.