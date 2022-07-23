Serena Mooney

The U.S. is experiencing a national blood crisis — the worst blood shortage in over a decade, according to the American Red Cross. They report a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic, adding to the demand that the organization already faced in recruiting donors before the pandemic. Since blood cannot be manufactured and relies solely on volunteers, a blood shortage means that health care providers will have to make difficult decisions about the care they provide. Some patients with illnesses that require regular transfusions report having to wait weeks after their appointment to receive blood, debilitating them even further. This scarcity of a vital resource leaves already overburdened hospitals with another challenge to face. In this desperate time, the Red Cross is encouraging all those who can to donate; however, one vital and willing population still faces barriers in donating blood: men who have sex with men (MSM).

Current FDA policy states that MSM must abstain from sex for three months before they are allowed to donate blood. This was a recent revision made in 2020 to the previous policy that required a 12-month abstinence. This rule applies to all MSM and people who have sex with MSM, even if they are HIV negative and practicing safe sex. Jeremy Wang, a GLAAD campus ambassador alum, gives a poignant example, “Under current guidelines, a monogamous gay man on PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis] who has had protected sex in the past three months with a long-term male partner would not be able to donate blood while a heterosexual male who has had unprotected sex with multiple female partners in the same time period would be allowed to donate.”