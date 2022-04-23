Where were you 50 years ago? Fifty years ago, I was arriving at JFK airport in New York, with my family. I had arrived, having traveled from Calcutta, India, (now called Kolkata). Open sewers and polluted drinking water had become so common in Calcutta that we locals didn’t even notice that we lived in life-threating and unsanitary conditions. Why wouldn’t I be excited to come to the U.S.? I was about to embark on all the adventures and wonderful surprises the United States of America had to offer a 6-year-old.
What I didn’t know as a young child in 1972 was that the USA was about to embark on its own adventure: the Clean Water Act of 1972 was codified into federal law and thus became the premier legislation for championing the United States’ environmental movement. The Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act and creation of the Environmental Protection Agency eventually followed, but the Clean Water Act had gotten the ball rolling.
One of the Clean Water Act’s initial goals was to see that all American waterways were drinkable, fishable and swimmable by 1983. Because of the Act, significant action toward restoration, protection and cleanup of the United States’ navigable waters had the backing of U.S. policy. In the Tar-Pamlico watershed, the Clean Water Act resulted in very strong rules to protect our natural wetlands — nature’s filters that protect clean water and help prevent flooding. Because of the Clean Water Act, eventually, nonprofit organizations such as Sound Rivers were able to come into existence and protect the natural resources that everyone cherishes.
Over the past 50 years, enforcement of the Clean Water Act has not been as strong as it could be. Many saw the Act as a threat to their livelihood and profitability despite broader legal protections for waterways and wetlands being able to help protect communities against the threats of climate change and emerging contaminants. These challenges to the Clean Water Act have resulted in the fact that, as of 2022, nearly 3,000 miles of streams, creeks and rivers and a quarter of all lakes, reservoirs and estuaries in North Carolina are still designated undrinkable, unfishable and unswimmable.
It is important to realize that “clean air, water and the environment” and “livelihood and profitability” are not an “either/or” situation. Organizations like Sound Rivers have promoted sustainable environmental management that has offered practical solutions to water-quality problems for the past 41 years. Indeed, Sound Rivers has promoted improving water quality, protecting wetlands and restoring aging water-related infrastructure. All these yield benefits to folks who rely on clean surface water and groundwater. As one example, fixing aging infrastructure can minimize raw sewage spilling into our waterways during hurricanes and increasingly common extreme rain events.
I am now 56 years old, and I have no intention of going back to Calcutta. Good science, the benefits of the Clean Water Act and the voice of organizations like Sound Rivers have made me realize just how good I have it here in the USA. Much more needs to be done to protect American waterways for the next 50 years and beyond, though. Will you help and be part of that movement for the next 50 years?
Learn how you can help at soundrivers.org.
Siddhartha Mitra is an East Carolina University professor of geological studies, interim chair of the Department of Coastal Studies and program chair of the Department of Coastal Studies Integrated Coastal Sciences Ph.D. program. He is a member of Sound Rivers’ Board of Directors.