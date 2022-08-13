Sally Pipes

Sally Pipes

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

A new proposal in Congress aims to allow victims of sexual misconduct to go public with their stories.

That goal is admirable. But as written, the legislation — the Speak Out Act, which was introduced in both the House and Senate in recent weeks — will force victims to go public, even if they don’t want to.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.