The first of April marks the point of reference for the U.S. Census, the constitutionally mandated decennial count of all residents regardless of status. Census Day should not be misinterpreted as a deadline to respond, but rather should be taken as an opportunity to learn how informing the U.S. Census Bureau about the details of your household will benefit our state, your community and, most importantly, you and your family directly.
With a roughly 25 percent response rate already in North Carolina, visiting https://my2020census.gov/ will continue to bolster this astounding momentum. North Carolina stands to gain electoral representation and much needed funding which will strengthen the state’s health, social services, education, infrastructure and more.
Census operations have been ongoing for almost a month now and, despite the current situation, will proceed until at least Aug. 14. In addition, numerous organizations and Complete Count Committees continue to work tirelessly to offer resources and assistance to communities in responding to the 2020 Census.
As such, the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) will still carry out the Mi Familia Cuenta campaign in a virtual capacity. With the resources AMEXCAN already retains and connections with other organizations within the TodosContamos network, please do not hesitate to reach out for any questions you may have regarding the Census.
AMEXCAN asks two things in recognition of Census Day: Take note of who resides in your home as of April 1 and determine if they should be counted. Keep in mind “usual residence,” the place wherein one lives and sleeps most of the time. In the exception that this is not the case, count wherever they are staying on April 1.
So, count all family members in your home, from infants to grandparents to extended family, so long as they usually reside at your home (unless a child who is enrolled at a college has been forced to return home, they will be counted at their on-campus housing). Count any and all roommates, regular guests, or other nonrelatives that usually live and stay in your home.
Finally, AMEXCAN assures that regardless of immigration or citizenship status, a response is necessary and safe.
Once again, AMEXCAN encourages you to reach out for any questions at 252-258-9967, amexcan@amexcannc.org, and https://www.facebook.com/amexcan.carolina/.