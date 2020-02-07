Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. FLOOD WATERS WILL WEAKEN THE BANKS MAKING THEM DANGEROUS. A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE A LITTLE LATER. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 16.9 FEET BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 17.0 FEET...WATER INUNDATES SOME SECONDARY ROADS NEAR THE RIVER. MUCH OF RIVER PARK NORTH IS FLOODED. WATER APPROACHES AND SURROUNDS HOMES AT THE EAST END OF RIVER DRIVE IN GREENVILLE. &&