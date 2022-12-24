“TRUMP IN TROUBLE”

That’s the headline over a USA Today story reporting that in their latest poll, only 31% of Republicans want Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024, while 61% prefer someone else. By 58 to 33, GOP voters favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the ex-president, and in a national rematch of the 2020 race, Trump loses to President Biden by 7.8 percentage points (the margin between them two years ago was 4.4% of the popular vote).