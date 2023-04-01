Liberals have been outraged, and rightly so, over the war on free speech and thought launched by right-wing activists. As I wrote recently, “a nationwide movement is gathering steam to ban books” featuring characters that are not straight white male Christians.

Under governor Ron DeSantis, Florida has led this intellectual war, and last year he signed into law a bill mandating that tenured professors in state universities be reviewed every five years. A new proposal in the legislature would permit such reviews “at any time” — an escalated threat to academic integrity.