“My opponent,” fulminated the candidate, “and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election.”

No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin legislature, who was facing, and defeating, a primary challenger endorsed by Donald Trump. Still, Vos did use the word that has become the keynote, the clarion call of the Democrats’ fall campaign: extreme.